Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,146,589 shares of company stock valued at $283,391,850 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 175.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

