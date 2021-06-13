MonaCoin (MONA) Price Down 14.7% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $122.84 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00005043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,057.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.13 or 0.06474020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.10 or 0.01573493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00441791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00150839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00673957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00445457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007420 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039019 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

