Monavale Tops 24 Hour Volume of $138,735.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $138,735.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for about $691.52 or 0.01843352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,920 coins and its circulating supply is 7,772 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

