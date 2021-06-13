Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.78. 3,479,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,005. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

