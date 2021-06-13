Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

MDLZ opened at $63.78 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

