Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MONDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 53,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,455. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.00. Mondi has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

