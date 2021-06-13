MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0078

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $4,060.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023336 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002986 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00155264 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 224,560,812 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

