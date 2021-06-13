MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. MoneyGram International also reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

MGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 351,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 125,464 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 1,466,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.21 million, a P/E ratio of -193.56 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

