Moneynet (MNC) Trading 38.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Moneynet has a market cap of $431,296.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moneynet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00445997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000594 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

Moneynet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

