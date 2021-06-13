Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of MNR opened at $19.39 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

