Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

