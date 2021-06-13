Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,603 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $344.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $344.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.