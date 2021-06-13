Mooncoin Hits Market Cap of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00439782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

