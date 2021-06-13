MoonSwap (MOON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,211.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $1,211.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.75 or 0.00437683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,321,698 coins and its circulating supply is 22,301,197 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

