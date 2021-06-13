More Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $141.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $117,429.86 and approximately $141.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00058637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00795304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.47 or 0.08225432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085768 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.