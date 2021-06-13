Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik Sells 6,300 Shares

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total transaction of C$20,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,315 shares in the company, valued at C$712,692.65.

Harold Kunik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Harold Kunik sold 4,300 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total transaction of C$14,233.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Harold Kunik sold 4,600 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$13,616.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00.

Shares of CVE:M traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.31. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. Mosaic Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.76.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

