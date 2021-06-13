mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days (MTA)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058436 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022689 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00796111 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.74 or 0.08259415 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085719 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.