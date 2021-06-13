mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $41.28 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and approximately $3,507.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,935.71 or 1.00096983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00031554 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000971 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.