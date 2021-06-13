MurAll (PAINT) Price Down 23.1% This Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $473,533.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00794330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.68 or 0.08127348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00085113 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

PAINT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,728,460 coins and its circulating supply is 8,693,828,071 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.