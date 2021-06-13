Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce sales of $554.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $604.10 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $211.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,152. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,857,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

