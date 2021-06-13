MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MSLP stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $2.22. 25,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,624. MusclePharm has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. MusclePharm had a net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

