MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Market Capitalization Reaches $93.72 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00014543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $93.72 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

