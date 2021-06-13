Name Changing Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,319.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

