Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Reaches $26.40 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $26.40 million and $13,849.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00004588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,041.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.69 or 0.01571897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00434633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00053624 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.