Nano (NANO) Hits Market Capitalization of $848.39 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Nano has a total market cap of $848.39 million and $28.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $6.37 or 0.00017025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,397.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.54 or 0.06507253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.50 or 0.01581669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00443477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00151745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00680283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00444559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00344379 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

