NaPoleonX 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,469.00 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $1,469.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00800448 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.15 or 0.08047795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00084112 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

