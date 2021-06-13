NaPoleonX Achieves Market Cap of $7.92 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $2,689.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00788348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.02 or 0.08131252 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

