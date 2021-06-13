Nasdacoin (NSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,590.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $452,857.25 and approximately $13,590.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,977,997 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

