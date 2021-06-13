Nash Exchange (NEX) Market Capitalization Tops $72.56 Million

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 130.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00169133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00192169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.22 or 0.01160240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,429.00 or 1.00240835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

