National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the May 13th total of 731,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Bank stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,841. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02. National Bank has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

