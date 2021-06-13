National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. National Vision reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

EYE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,001. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. National Vision has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

In other news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.