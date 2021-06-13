National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. National Vision reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

EYE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,001. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. National Vision has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

In other news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.