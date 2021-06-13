NativeCoin Price Up 186% This Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 186% higher against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $174.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00037807 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00217477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033613 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.