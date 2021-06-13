NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,236,200 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the May 13th total of 6,754,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBSPF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RBSPF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

