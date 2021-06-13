Navcoin Price Up 26% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $28.38 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003484 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056842 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044451 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,949,643 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.