Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 2,632 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 209.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

GNRC stock opened at $349.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

