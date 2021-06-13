Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 3,411 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.06% of Quidel worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $114.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.01. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

