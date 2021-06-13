Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newmont by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

