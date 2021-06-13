Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 13,899 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.16% of XPEL worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $90.21 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 2.43.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,022 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,946. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

