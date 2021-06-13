Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 2,963 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $253.01 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.28 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of -234.27, a PEG ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

