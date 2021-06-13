Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of JD stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $108.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

