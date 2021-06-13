Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,286,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

