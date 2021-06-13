Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1,927.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $121.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.02.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

