Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,178 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.24% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.