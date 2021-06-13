Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $274.56 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.28. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.24 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,519,866.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

