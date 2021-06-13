Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $191.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.22. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

