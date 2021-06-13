Navellier & Associates Inc Has $5.90 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $345.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.72 and a twelve month high of $349.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

