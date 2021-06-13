Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,827,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,027 shares of company stock valued at $15,549,742 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $169.75 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.98. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

