Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.52. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.61 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

