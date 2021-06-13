Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 20,556 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,000. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Bio-Techne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $40,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $443.94 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,598 shares of company stock worth $4,904,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.