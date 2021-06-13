Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 65,127 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in NIO by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

